Greenlyght Coin Merges Crypto And Cannabis With New Token

Bridging the worlds of crypto and cannabis, Greenlyght Coin, a blockchain technology that utilizes real-world utilities to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and cannabis, has officially launched its token.

With a growing demand for all businesses to accept crypto as a form of payment, GLC is working on solutions to use its token along with BUSD as currency throughout its cannabis delivery network

Greenlyght is offering coin holders a multitude of rewards as incentives.

Greenlyght's app charges a 2% transaction fee for all orders that go through the system. One-hundred percent of that transaction goes back to all the holders in the form of BUSD rewards via their auto-compounding staking & profit-sharing program.

"As we continue to grow as a company, the 2% rewards will get bigger and bigger," stated Bret J. Jackson, Greenlyght's entrepreneurial owner and doxed developer. "Our plan will always be to improve the incentive package. The more coins a Greenlyght Coin holder owns, and the longer they choose to hold, the more BUSD they will be able to earn over time.”

When coin holders stake their Greenlyght Coins, they are then able to earn additional coins thanks to the blockchain technology itself, which allows for holders' cryptocurrencies to earn reflections while staked.

The Greenlyght Coin team has set aside 25% of the coin total supply (105,000,000 coins out of a total of 420,000,000) for holders who want to earn reflections on their investment.