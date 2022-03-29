YourWay Cannabis Brands Appoints Sandra Ceccacci As Its Chief Financial Officer

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. YOURF YOUR HOB appointed Sandra Ceccacci, as its chief financial officer effective April 4, 2022.

Ceccacci joins YourWay from Clearway Group of Companies, where she served as vice-president of finance.

"Sandra brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record as a results-oriented financial executive," stated Eula Adams, member of the board of directors and former CFO of YourWay. "Sandra has over 25 years of leadership experience in finance, tax, accounting, treasury, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures for entities operating in multiple business units and geographies."

Ceccacci stated: "I am delighted to be part of YourWay's leadership team as we aim to expand into new markets, categories and introduce new brands to consumers. It is exciting to join an organization committed to building a portfolio of brands that are focused on satisfying consumer needs and committed to delivering shareholder value."

Eula Adams was appointed as the Interim CFO and a member of the YourWay board of directors in 2021 with an objective to implement financial processes and to recruit an outstanding leader for the permanent role. Adams will work with Ms. Ceccacci to ensure an effective transition of CFO responsibilities as part of his continued role on YourWay's board of directors.

"I want to thank Eula for his terrific work and leadership during the rebrand from Hollister Biosciences to YourWay Cannabis Brands, and in the transition to internalize accounting, finance and administrative functions that were previously outsourced," stated Jakob Ripshtein, executive chairman of YourWay. "We look forward to his continued leadership as a board member."

