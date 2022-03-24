Yourway Cannabis Brands Commences Production Of Old Pal Products In Arizona

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (OTCQB:YOURF)(CSE:YOUR) (FSE:HOB) commenced production of Old Pal products in Arizona. The initial shipment to dispensaries are scheduled to commence next week.

"When we announced our brand partnership with Old Pal in January of this year, we committed to introducing the product into the Arizona market in the first quarter of 2022," stated Jakob Ripshtein, executive chairman of YourWay. "Today's announcement that we will be shipping to dispensaries by next week is a testament to the collaborative efforts between our YourWay team and our great partners at Old Pal."

Production and distribution of Old Pal by YourWay is part of a previously announced exclusive multi-year licensing agreement with the cannabis lifestyle company Old Pal for an exclusive right and license to manufacture, produce, promote, distribute and sell certain Old Pal-branded cannabis products in Arizona, including whole flower, pre-ground flower, pre-rolls, and distillate cartridges in association with the Old Pal brand.

"We are excited to bring the Old Pal shareable experience to Arizona. This is our natural next step in building the first independent national cannabis brand," said Rusty Wilenkin, co-founder and CEO of Old Pal. "We look forward to Arizonians becoming part of the Old Pal community, and to building one of the most accessible brands in the industry."

Old Pal was launched in June 2018 with the promise of spreading the vision of a lifestyle brand centered around shareable, communal cannabis experiences.

As of December 2021, BDSA ranked Old Pal-branded cannabis products as the third overall cannabis brand in their current roster of states. Old Pal is currently available in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Jakob Ripshtein chairman of the board of YourWay Cannabis, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.