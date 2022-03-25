QQQ
-3.37
363.02
-0.94%
BTC/USD
+ 251.28
44242.74
+ 0.5712%
DIA
+ 0.05
347.01
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.54
451.03
-0.12%
TLT
-2.11
132.58
-1.62%
GLD
-0.34
183.47
-0.18%

When Will New Jersey's Marijuana Sales Begin? What's Next After Yet Another Delay?

byJelena Martinovic
March 25, 2022 11:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
When Will New Jersey's Marijuana Sales Begin? What's Next After Yet Another Delay?
It seems that New Jerseyans will have to wait a bit longer to purchase recreational cannabis, as the state regulator for the nascent industry rejected the applications from eight medical cannabis operators – dubbed Alternative Treatment Centers and all owned by MSOs – to launch adult-use sales.

Curaleaf Holdings' (OTC:CURLF) founder and chairman Boris Jordan was one of many disappointed cannabis entrepreneurs who did not take the news well.

"Frustrating day in NJ – once again, the goal posts have been moved & the will of the people and the Governor is being ignored! We will continue to fight for what the NJ voters decided they want – a safe & regulated adult-use cannabis marketplace," Jordan, who will be delivering a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, said in a recent Tweet.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission took the decision on the grounds that, in the aggregate, cannabis operator in the state doesn't have enough capacity to serve the current medical market.

Following its midday meeting, the state regulator called a special meeting for April 11, where the issue will be revisited.

Recreational Sales To Launch By Mid-May

Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic said that recreation sales might begin in the Garden State by mid-May despite this setback.

"In practical terms, the CRC only has two weeks to check operators' capacity and ability to supply the med market," the analyst said in his latest note. "Because of probably significant political pressure and lobbying, we are of the opinion some incumbents (not all) will get the green light on 4/11."

CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown explained that "our goal is to work with the industry and the industry to work with us so at the very next CRC meeting we have a cohort of ATCs that are turnkey to launch this market here, simply pending a vote by this commission," reported NJ Advance Media.

"If for any that are still not there, hopefully (they'll be) ready for conditional approval pending certain timelines and regulatory milestones that we can work to get done."

Still, Zuanic questions the "motivations/intentions of the CRC and constant delays."

Without having all the facts, it would seem the CRC may want to delay the rec head start for med incumbents in order to narrow the gap with new social equity applicants starting operations," he added.

Either way, New Jersey is still on track to beat Massachusetts in terms of launching the marijuana recreational market after voters approved it via the ballot box in November 2020, the analyst noted.

Conditional Licenses

Separately, the commission unanimously awarded the first 68 conditional licenses to adult-use cannabis cultivators and manufacturers, including 50 cultivators and 18 manufacturers, reported Politico.

 Zuanic said these businesses will not be ready to supply the market until the first half of 2023.

"If the newly approved licensees submit their application by March 31, are approved by April 31, the only thing preventing them from starting would be build out and receiving local permits," the analyst added.

Come and meet Curaleaf's Boris Jordan in person at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held at Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel April 20-21. There will be a host of other speakers who are also moving markets and shaping cannabis policy. Tickets are still available HERE. Don't miss this unique opportunity!

boris_jordan.png

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Frustration Mounts As New Jersey Delays Launch Of Legal Cannabis Market, Curaleaf Chairman Speaks Out

Frustration Mounts As New Jersey Delays Launch Of Legal Cannabis Market, Curaleaf Chairman Speaks Out

While the New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association appeare to remain optimistic that the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission will "sooner rather than later open the adult-use cannabis market in New Jersey," not everyone is feeling so philosophical. read more
An American Success Story, Cannabis Mogul Boris Jordan Of Curaleaf: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

An American Success Story, Cannabis Mogul Boris Jordan Of Curaleaf: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

From his beginnings on Wall Street in the 1980s to building and overseeing one of the largest cannabis companies on the East Coast, Boris Jordan, executive chairman at Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF), has come a long way. read more
Why Curaleaf Should Be A Core Holding In Any US MSO Portfolio: Analyst's Take On Q3 Earnings

Why Curaleaf Should Be A Core Holding In Any US MSO Portfolio: Analyst's Take On Q3 Earnings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF) reported its third-quarter financial results Tuesday, revealing a total revenue of read more
Pricing Pressure, Illegal Cannabis Products – Curaleaf And GTI Explain Impacts On Their Earnings

Pricing Pressure, Illegal Cannabis Products – Curaleaf And GTI Explain Impacts On Their Earnings

Cannabis earnings season took off last week mostly to the delight of many marijuana-focused investors when reports from two large multi-state operators – Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: read more