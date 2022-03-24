Entourage Health Cannabis Co. Taps Vaani Maharaj To Serve As CFO

Canadian cannabis company Entourage Health Corp. (TSXV:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) has appointed Vaani Maharaj, a seasoned financial executive with broad experience in corporate finance, healthcare and consumer-packaged goods (CPG).

She joins the company as incoming chief financial officer and succeeds Beth Carreon, who will be stepping down from her role as CFO effective May 4, 2022, to pursue an opportunity outside the industry.

Maharaj previously served as vice president of finance and operations at Amica Senior Lifestyles where she led the operations finance team across North America responsible for shared services, development accounting, business performance, and strategic analysis.

An accountant with a CPA-CA Ontario designation, she brings over 15 years of finance leadership experience at top-tier organizations including General Mills, Chartwell Retirement Residences, and BDO Canada.

“Vaani is a seasoned and inspiring leader that brings a drive for execution and top-line performance. Her extensive experience in leading cross-functional teams will be integral to our success going forward as we establish new commercial growth targets to drive further revenue growth and build greater shareholder value,” George Scorsis, CEO and executive chair of Entourage, said.

The company also announced today that it plans to file its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis by Tuesday April 26, 2022.

Entourage also previously reported preliminary unaudited total revenues of $54.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 54 per cent year-over-year, representing a record year of sales growth and expanded market share across its adult-use and medical sales channels.

Photo: Courtesy of Yibei Geng on Unsplash