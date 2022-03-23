QQQ
CBD Pharmaceuticals Signs Long-Term Seed Supply Agreements With European Wholesalers

byVuk Zdinjak
March 23, 2022 9:41 am
CBD Pharmaceuticals Signs Long-Term Seed Supply Agreements With European Wholesalers

Yuluka Health SAS is in the final completion stage of its licensing and infrastructure upgrades to its subsidiary, CBD Pharmaceuticals, in Colombia. The signing of multiple long-term supply contracts with European wholesalers will start this calendar year.

According to the terms of the agreements entered into on January 2022, CBD Pharmaceuticals will supply between 50 million to 100 million seeds from its library of strains to the European market and will continue to serve as a long-term provider for its partners. These agreements were executed by companies with extensive experience in the wholesale distribution of seeds to the retail and e-commerce market.

“CBD Pharmaceuticals’ unique library of strains has enabled the securement of these agreements, which we believe is only the beginning of our production volume abilities,” said Jaime Price, general manager of Yuluka Health SAS, Colombia. “We anticipate providing a continuous supply while building strong ongoing relationships across these markets while continuing towards global expansion.”

With its final stages of completion of its licensing and infrastructure upgrades, CBD Pharmaceuticals is well positioned and ready to supply the market demand in many international markets where it is legal to do so.

