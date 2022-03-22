Four Doctors Team Up To Launch MDbio, New Patient-Tested Hemp-Based Medicines

MDbio, The Doctors Brand committed to providing therapeutic plant-based medicines announced its official launch. Founded by four medical doctors in Southern California, with over 80 combined years of patient care, MDbio incorporates modern science with holistic remedies through medical-grade, patient-tested full-spectrum hemp + high-potency botanical products.

“As doctors, we have taken an oath to uphold the principles of modern medicine in all its forms, but we believe there are solutions for targeting conditions beyond what is typical in Western science,” stated Dr. Babak Larian, MD, FACS and co-founder of MDbio. “With MDbio, we leverage what we have learned in clinical settings to bring a comprehensive medical and scientific approach to naturally-derived medicines that have been in use in some fashion for thousands of years.”

Under the direction of the founding doctors, MDbio products were formulated by chemists, herbalists and botanical experts to naturally restore balance to the body and maximize overall health and well-being. For over three years, MDbio continuously experimented with varying amounts of the purest and most potent ingredients to arrive at the optimal ratios. Rigorous observational testing and extensive product research trials were also conducted to identify the best formulations for patient outcomes.

“By developing MDbio through on-going observational research studies, we’ve created products that are not only backed by data, but also a brand that is uniquely positioned within the industry to continually evaluate and improve its offerings,” stated Dr. Siamak Tabib, MD and co-founder of MDbio. “We’re thrilled to launch with four different products, but this is just the beginning for MDbio and our desire to establish personalized plant-based medicine as the vision for the future.”

Featuring different blends of full-spectrum hemp and botanical compounds in easy to take softgels, MDbio products include: