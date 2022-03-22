Al Harrington And Allen Iverson: Viola Launches IVERSON '01 Strain Exclusively In Michigan

Viola is releasing limited quantities of its latest strain as part of the ongoing multi-year partnership with NBA Icon Allen Iverson. To support the launch, Iverson will be hosting a meet and greets with customers at five different cannabis dispensaries in the metro Detroit area this Friday and Saturday.

"I'm excited to continue the partnership with my brother Al and bring our newest strain to Detroit," Iverson said. "Everything I do is for the fans, and this is no different."

The Indica-dominant Detroit cultivated hybrid, IVERSON 01,' is a cross between F1 Durban, Gushers and Runtz. The pre-rolled and packaged flower will be available for purchase at a variety of dispensaries across the state.

In support of the launch, Iverson will be making appearances at a handful of dispensaries. Here's the list:

Bazonzoes in Walled Lake at 3 PM on Friday

3Fifteen Cannabis in Hamtramck at 5 PM

Herbology in River Rouge at 6:45 PM

Saturday, you can also catch Iverson at Skymint in Hazel Park at 1 PM and 2:15 at Liv in Ferndale.

"We're excited to launch IVERSON in the Michigan market with 70+ valued partners," said Viola CEO, Al Harrington. "Although we would've loved to visit every location, with scheduling we had to narrow it down to a handful. We look forward to everyone trying '01 and meeting Chuck and me at the in-stores."