Psyched: MindCure Shuts Down Operations, Novamind And MindMed Partner For Study

The psychedelics space was shaken up on the news that MindCure Health (OTC:MCURF) was shutting down operations.

After a review process, the company’s board decided that MindCure’s business plan required more capital that it could gather under current market conditions, thus shutting down operations was considered the best move to preserve its cash position of CA$10.57 million ($8.33 million).

Far from an isolated event, MindCure’s demise can be viewed as ground zero in an upcoming trend towards consolidation that could clear out many of the worst capitalized companies in the space. With reduced access to capital impacting the entire market, analysts expect a number of public companies in psychedelics to follow MindCure’s path, in a survival of the fittest-type showdown.

The trend, part of psychedelics’ natural “growing pains” could become a theme for the sector in 2022, further cementing the dominating position of the best-capitalized companies in the space.

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTC:MCURF), a mental health and wellness company working in the psychedelics sector, announced that a special committee its board of directors concluded a review process and has determined that the capital required to continue the Company's business plan is unlikely to be found under the current and foreseeable market conditions. Read the full story…

Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (OTC:WSNAF) have received a full written response from the Food and Drug Administration regarding their pre-investigational new drug meeting for the novel therapy and proprietary protocol of SANA-013 for the treatment of traumatic brain injury-related major depressive disorder. Read the full story…

A new budget bill with a proposal to earmark $200,000 for researching the possibility of legalizing psilocybin services in Washington State was filed by the State legislature on Thursday. The bill also proposes relying on current cannabis regulatory systems to track psychedelic mushrooms, reported Marijuana Moment. Read the full story…

Novamind Inc. (OTC:NVMDF) has been selected by Mind Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) to host a Phase IIb randomized clinical trial investigating lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for generalized anxiety disorder in adults. Read the full story…

Allied Corp. (OTC:ALID) has successfully filed for a full patent regarding “Dosing regimes of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical mushroom and cannabis compositions and their use to treat CNS disorders and improve mental health." Read the full story…

Meet the person behind Irwin Naturals Inc. (OTC:IWINF), an herbal supplement formulator and leader in the nutrition industry at the forefront of the "psychedelics renaissance." Klee Irwin serves as CEO and chairman of Irwin Naturals and director of Quantum Gravity Research, a non-profit research institute he founded in 2009. Read the full story…

Whether you're into finances or just a fan of Shark Tank, chances are you know who Kevin O’Leary is. AKA Mr. Wonderful, the Canadian investor of Irish heritage is well known in the finance space and as a TV personality. But, who is the real Kevin O'Leary? Read the full story…

