QQQ
-5.29
329.69
-1.63%
BTC/USD
+ 835.75
38613.09
+ 2.2123%
DIA
-0.47
330.49
-0.14%
SPY
-3.18
423.25
-0.76%
TLT
-2.83
137.74
-2.1%
GLD
-2.63
187.72
-1.42%

Washington State Legislature Proposes $200K To Fund Psilocybin Research

byNina Zdinjak
March 14, 2022 2:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Washington State Legislature Proposes $200K To Fund Psilocybin Research

A new budget bill with a proposal to earmark $200,000 for researching the possibility of legalizing psilocybin services in Washington State was filed by the State legislature on Thursday. The bill also proposes relying on current cannabis regulatory systems to track psychedelic mushrooms, reported Marijuana Moment

If Governor Jay Inslee (D) signs the legislation, the Psilocybin Wellness Workgroup will be required to create a “report on psilocybin services wellness and opportunities in consultation with stakeholders.” The workgroup would have to analyze the existing state systems in charge of overseeing “manufacturing, testing, and tracking of cannabis to determine suitability and adaptations required for use with psilocybin.”

Furthermore, the body would examine and make recommendations around “equitable access to a potential legal psilocybin industry.”

The psilocybin part of the bill aims to improve a stalled Senate bill that would have created a state-licensed program to provide medical treatment with psilocybin. 

Unfortunately, the Psilocybin Wellness and Opportunity Act meant to legalize “supported psilocybin experiences” for adults 21 and older failed to advance out of committee. The bill would have allowed adults to consume products containing psilocybin and psilocin, under the support of a trained and state-licensed service administrator. 

Now, advocates are seeking to put a magic mushroom legalization bill to a popular vote and are seeking to raise money and signatures to qualify it for November’s ballot.

The advocacy group, Psychedelic Medicine Alliance Washington (PMAW), indicated it was pleased about including psilocybin-related funding in the budget.

“PMAW is extremely pleased that the Washington State Legislature has listened to the overwhelming support of their constituents by fully funding this budget proviso studying psilocybin services,” stated PMAW co-director Kody Zalewski

Photo: Courtesy of Mari-Liis Link on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Regulatory Update: New York, Delaware, Kentucky, Missouri

Cannabis Regulatory Update: New York, Delaware, Kentucky, Missouri

New York Lawmakers Unanimously Approve Rule To Give Advantage To Those With Cannabis Convictions To Open Weed Shops First  read more
Washington State Voters To Weigh In On 'Facilitated' Psilocybin Sessions: Advocates File Legalization Initiative

Washington State Voters To Weigh In On 'Facilitated' Psilocybin Sessions: Advocates File Legalization Initiative

Congressman Perlmutter Pushes For Senate Approval Of Marijuana Banking Bill, Pledges To Be A 'Real Pest'

Congressman Perlmutter Pushes For Senate Approval Of Marijuana Banking Bill, Pledges To Be A 'Real Pest'

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives formally attached a cannabis banking reform amendment to large-scale legislation dealing with innovation and manufacturing. read more
Military Vets Would Not Lose Benefits For Medical Marijuana Use Under New Congressional Bill

Military Vets Would Not Lose Benefits For Medical Marijuana Use Under New Congressional Bill

A new bill sponsored by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) would allow VA physicians to discuss medical cannabis treatment with military veterans as patients and would protect veterans who are honest about their marijuana therapy history, revealed  read more