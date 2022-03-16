Novamind To Host MindMed Phase IIb Trial For LSD Based Drug For Anxiety Treatment

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF) (CSE:NM) (FSE:HN2) has been selected by Mind Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO:MMED) to host a Phase IIb randomized clinical trial investigating lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for generalized anxiety disorder in adults.

The LSD clinical trial is the most advanced program in MindMed's clinical drug development pipeline and is the first commercial study of LSD in over 40 years. The primary objective of the study is to determine the reduction in anxiety symptoms for up to twelve weeks after a single administration of MindMed's proprietary drug candidate, MM-120, a pharmacologically optimized form of LSD being developed for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and other brain-based disorders. The multi-site LSD clinical trial plans to enroll 200 participants with dosing expected later this year.

Novamind will host the LSD clinical trial at its Draper, Utah research site, further strengthening its track record of hosting neuropsychiatry and psychedelic clinical trials. In October 2021, Novamind was awarded two DEA schedule 1 licenses for psilocybin research, qualifying it to conduct a recently announced Phase II trial for major depressive disorder sponsored by the Usona Institute, as well as future psilocybin trials.

Novamind expects to add LSD under the licenses in relation to the LSD clinical trial.

Yaron Conforti, CEO and director of Novamind, stated: "We're excited to host MindMed's historic clinical trial, and to contribute to advancing LSD towards FDA approval. Our team continues to build on Novamind's reputation as an industry leader in clinical research for psychedelic medicine, and we are proud to be a trusted partner for this important work."

The LSD Clinical Trial is expected to move through a series of key milestones over the coming months to prepare for enrollment and patient dosing.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash