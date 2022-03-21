QQQ
-1.41
352.90
-0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 72.62
41334.73
+ 0.176%
DIA
-1.81
349.00
-0.52%
SPY
-0.22
444.74
-0.05%
TLT
-3.09
136.53
-2.32%
GLD
+ 1.35
177.95
+ 0.75%

Buy The Dip Opportunities For Cannabis? Cannabis Daily Podcast

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 21, 2022 5:09 pm
 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Here are the highlights of today's episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Daily Podcast:

 

Sugarbud Launches New Product In British Columbia With 26% THC, Meet CEO At Benzinga Conference In April.

 

Cresco Labs(OTCQX:CRLBF)  Opens New Sunnyside Store In Lady Lake, FL, 50th Nationwide.

 

Cronos Group's Mike Gorenstein Returns As CEO.

 

Mike Tyson, co-founder of Tyson 2.0, will be speaking on a panel at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference with Tyson 2.0 Co-Founders Adam Wilks and Chad Bronstein on April 20-21!

 

Elliot's Winners For The Day:

  • Nova Cannabis (NASDAQ: NVACF)

  • Power REIT(AMEX: PW)

  • Listen to the full episode:

