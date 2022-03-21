QQQ
Decibel Cannabis Appoints Beer Baroness Manjit Minhas As Senior Advisor And Director Nominee

byVuk Zdinjak
March 21, 2022 9:51 am
Decibel Cannabis Appoints Beer Baroness Manjit Minhas As Senior Advisor And Director Nominee

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCQB:DBCCF) (TSXV:DB) has appointed Manjit Minhas, an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and beer baroness as a senior advisor to its board of directors until the company's upcoming annual shareholder meeting when she is put forth as a director nominee. 

Manjit has significant CPG expertise, having co-founded the Minhas Brewery, Distillery and Winery with over 90 brands of beers, spirits liqueurs and wines. Her products are sold in 5 provinces as well as 47 states throughout the USA and 16 other countries. She is also a TV personality on the Canadian reality series, Dragon's Den, where she has invested in dozens of Canadian businesses.

Manjit has specific cannabis industry experience as a former member of the board of directors of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome Manjit to the company and are expecting that she will be formally elected to the Decibel board later this summer" stated Decibel's chairman Cody Church. "Manjit's incredible experience, expertise and consumer product success will have an immediate impact on both the Company and its board of directors."

