Sugarbud Launches New Product In British Columbia With 26% THC, Meet CEO At Benzinga Conference In April

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTC:SBUDD) (TSXV:SUGR) expanded the company’s product portfolio in British Columbia with the launch of Bahama Blizzard #11.

Created through the mixing of Caribbean Cooler and Jet Fuel Gelato, Bahama Blizzard #11 has triangle-shaped, olive green buds with purple undertones, dark amber airs and rich crystal-like trichomes. Consumers can expect well-defined aromas such as sweet pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel notes. Total THC will range between 210-260mg/g and a total terpene profile of between two to four percent.

"We are delighted to be expanding our existing product portfolio in British Columbia with this very unique and exclusive cultivar," stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. “We continue to develop and expand our product offering with new and exciting cultivars that deliver on potency, terpene content, flavor and aroma. Bahama Blizzard #11 is yet another fine example of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house-style and craftsmanship that has come to define Sugarbud Craft Cannabis – visually appealing and dense sugary bud structure, exceptional terpene forward aromas and smooth flavors."

The company expects Bahama Blizzard #11 3.5g Dried Flower to be available for purchase online at government-run BC Cannabis Stores and private retailers throughout B.C. in early Q2, 2022.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is responsible for the wholesale distribution of non-medical cannabis to private retailers and is the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the province, under the brand BC Cannabis Stores.

