Trees Appoints Lisa Dea To Its Board Of Directors

Trees Corporation (NEO: TREE) has appointed Lisa Dea to its board of directors.

Jeffrey Holmgren, president and chief financial officer of Trees, stated "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the board as an independent director. Lisa's financial and operational background, coupled with her many years of executive experience serving Canadian public companies, will be an invaluable addition to Trees as we work towards the achievement of our growth plans."

Dea, CPA, CA has 25 years of experience in the finance, securities, and accounting fields. Dea has held the position as CFO at several TSX, TSXV, CSE and ASX listed companies where she was responsible for corporate strategy, all aspects of finance and legal, debt and capital market activities, managing banking relationships with US, Canadian and international banks, internal and external public reporting, financial controls, processes, and corporate governance.

Dea has been instrumental in helping several companies grow from the development stage to large-scale commercial operations. Previous to her time in the industry, Dea spent eleven years at Deloitte & Touche LLP, achieving the position of senior manager. Dea obtained her chartered professional accountants designation in 1997 and holds a bachelor of commerce from the University of British Columbia.

Trees is a cannabis company at the intersection of community, content, and commerce. Publicly traded, Trees offers a differentiated retail experience, combined with digital platforms that aim to educate and amplify, unlocking emerging consumer segments and need states that allows Trees to uniquely engage the 360 cannabis consumer.