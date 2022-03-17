Flora Growth Announces New Board Appointments

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has made two significant changes to its board. The company named FLGC CEO Luis Merchan as board chair and announced that former Amazon executive Tim Leslie, who is currently serving as chair of Flora Growth’s advisory board, will join the company’s board of directors and audit committee.

The company noted that the changes to the board indicate FLGC’s move toward becoming a U.S.-based issuer; the new appointments also support the company’s growth into new international markets. Merchan is replacing Bernie Wilson as board chair; Wilson will serve in an advisory capacity through 2022 to provide strategic guidance on capital markets and international expansion.

“I am honored that our board has entrusted me with this role, and I believe it is a testament to what we have built together thus far,” said Flora Growth CEO and newly appointed chairman of the board Luis Merchan in the press release. “Our board has been incredibly supportive to date while always ensuring business decisions are in the best interest of our shareholders, and I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with them in this role. . . . We want to thank Bernie for his commitment to the growth of Flora during this formative time for our company and look forward to continuing to work with him as we continue to grow.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information about the company, please visit www.FloraGrowth.ca.

