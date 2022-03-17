Cresco Labs Launches Expansive Marijuana Product Lineup In Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) has launched its High Supply, Good News, and Remedi brands in Florida and also released a new edibles brand, Sunnyside Chews, available only in the state.

The multi-state cannabis operator will soon expand to Florida its premium craft-quality flower brand, FloraCal Farms, and bestselling flagship brand, Cresco.

“We’ve demonstrated our ability to reach leading market share positions in large medical markets based on the strength of our products and the value we provide patients. We’re proud to offer those popular brands to Florida patients for the first time,” stated Charlie Bachtell, CEO & co-founder at Cresco Labs. “We’re relentlessly focused on quality, consistency and availability, and we’ll keep that promise to patients as we continue to scale in the state.”

Throughout March, Florida patients can expect the following branded products to be available for sale exclusively at the company’s 15 Sunnyside locations:

Supply – Available 500mg Carts offer unique strain blends made with 100% high THC oil , no additives or fillers, and live terpenes delivering natural aromas and flavors extracted from fresh frozen flower. A 1g offering is launching soon.

– , no additives or fillers, and live terpenes delivering natural aromas and flavors extracted from fresh frozen flower. A 1g offering is launching soon. Good News – G ood News offers 300mg disposable, ready to use vape pens in four occasion-based flavors—Berry (Me Time), Orange (Brunch), Melon (Friyay), and Mint Chocolate (Vegas).

– G in four occasion-based flavors—Berry (Me Time), Orange (Brunch), Melon (Friyay), and Mint Chocolate (Vegas). Sunnyside Chews – Using a proprietary blend of distillate oil and Live Rosin terpenes with no additives or fillers, Sunnyside Chews are precisely dosed for consistent cannabis experiences and deliver 10mg of THC per Chew .

– Using a proprietary blend of distillate oil and Live Rosin terpenes with no additives or fillers, Sunnyside Chews are precisely dosed for consistent cannabis experiences and deliver . Remedi – Remedi offers a Tincture, Balm, and RSO Syringe. Remedi Tinctures are infused with 500mg of THC to help patients looking for quick relief with just a few drops under the tongue. Remedi Balm contains 500mg of THC in a 2oz jar. Finally, Remedi RSO Syringes have 1000mg, strain specific offerings for patients seeking potent dose of relief.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire