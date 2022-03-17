QQQ
Mike Tyson's Ear Shaped Edibles, The Potential $1B MSO To Watch For On The Cannabis Daily Podcast

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 17, 2022 11:08 am
Mike Tyson's Ear Shaped Edibles, The Potential $1B MSO To Watch For On The Cannabis Daily Podcast

 The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

  • Mike Tyson is selling ear-shaped edibles. 
  • New York takes another step forward for local hemp farmers to apply for conditional licensing to grow marijuana.
  • LivWell has 21 stores in Colorado and it's under agreement to be acquired soon by PharmaCann which many believe once it goes public will be a $1 billion opportunity and MSO to look at.
  • SugarBud Craft Growers(OTCQB:SBUDD) Launches Infused Pre-Rolls With Up To 35% THC In Alberta.

Elliot's Watchlist:

  • HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO)

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL)

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

