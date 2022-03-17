Mike Tyson's Ear Shaped Edibles, The Potential $1B MSO To Watch For On The Cannabis Daily Podcast
- Mike Tyson is selling ear-shaped edibles.
- New York takes another step forward for local hemp farmers to apply for conditional licensing to grow marijuana.
- LivWell has 21 stores in Colorado and it's under agreement to be acquired soon by PharmaCann which many believe once it goes public will be a $1 billion opportunity and MSO to look at.
- SugarBud Craft Growers(OTCQB:SBUDD) Launches Infused Pre-Rolls With Up To 35% THC In Alberta.
Elliot's Watchlist:
-
HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO)
-
Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO)
-
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL)
-
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
