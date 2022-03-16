QQQ
High Times Cannabis Cup Returns To Michigan, Expected To Be Largest Ever With 17 Unique Categories

Nina Zdinjak
March 16, 2022
The legendary High Times Cannabis Cup returns to Michigan in a People’s Choice competition allowing Michiganders to decide the kings and queens of the cannabis crop.

The Cannabis Cup is one of the largest marijuana events in the state. Last  year’s Cup featured 76 brands among the nearly 300 product entries and 290,596 grams of cannabis products. Expect those numbers to be even larger than ever as this year's competition includes the largest pool of judges and most categories in High Times' history.

Everyday cannabis users will have the chance to sample and vote on categories like best indica, sativa, edibles, concentrates and more. Cannabis connoisseurs will have the opportunity to purchase judging kits at select dispensaries across the state, including the Upper Peninsula, starting April 16.

“This April, we are launching the largest-ever Cannabis Cup in Michigan’s history, with 17 unique categories across recreational and medical products for a total of over 3,300 judge kits,” said Mark Kazinec, High Times director of events and competitions. “We plan to increase distribution so that every area of Michigan is covered as best as possible. If this year is anything like last year, we expect lines of enthusiasts ready to purchase their kits at the select dispensaries, which may very well sell out the same day.”

Judging kits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing is estimated between $100-$300 depending on the category. The kits, which kits come in a smell-proof backpack with scorecards, may include 15-35 different product samples. The judges will be asked to give detailed comments on aesthetics, aroma, taste and effects of each product.

Winners will be announced on June 26 during the High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Awards Show. 

About The Cannabis Cup

The High Times Cannabis Cup traces its roots back to Amsterdam when it first occurred in 1988 as an international competition recognizing the best cannabis products on the planet. The People’s Choice format began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and has given everyday cannabis users the opportunity to join the ranks of legendary Cannabis Cup judges like Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson.

Michigan’s Cannabis Cup is presented by House of Dank and made possible by official intake partner Red White and Bloom (OTCQX:RWBYF). Other sponsors include Pure Options and Canna Boys.

