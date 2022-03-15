An MLS For The Cannabis Industry? This Is What CREC Is Building!

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The cannabis industry has exploded. Since the first states legalized cannabis for recreational use in 2012, the market has enjoyed massive growth year after year.

Led by heavy-hitters like Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC), the legal market brought in $17.5 billion in 2020. That’s a 46% increase from 2019. And by 2025, the industry should pull in revenue of $43 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%, according to research firm New Frontier Data.

Despite the dominance of giants like Tilray, the burgeoning cannabis market is considered by many to be ripe for disruption. New entries of all sizes can succeed in the business, from mom-and-pop retailers to large-scale producers. Each day brings new innovations, and with a public that is increasingly interested in cannabis and its derivatives, there is money to be made.

But because of its newness and the arguably cumbersome legal status it exists in, the cannabis industry can be confusing to those wanting to get into it and costly if missteps are not avoided. The fledgling industry often requires expert planning and foresight to succeed. With an ever-changing regulatory landscape and minimal public information on the industry, the guidance and wisdom of an experienced hand can end up saving a new entrant both time and money.

Cannabis Real Estate Consultants (CREC) is a real estate solutions provider and consulting firm that provides the expert guidance needed to succeed in the cannabis industry. CREC’s in-depth knowledge and experience helps its clients navigate the industry’s turbulent waters, including making decisions regarding real estate, licensing, regulations, financing, engineering, equipment procurement, construction, taxes, and compliance.

Finding the right location for the right price can make or break a cannabis business. CREC vets and certifies every property listed on its interactive cannabis listing service (CLS). Much like the multiple listing service (MLS), the industry standard for the conventional real estate market, CREC hopes to make the CLS the first central service for those looking to buy, sell or lease cannabis real estate. This is all part of CREC’s strategy to become a leader in location analytics for cannabis businesses.

The company also offers the CREC network, a community of commercial real estate agents powered with a platform of tools developed for those in the industry looking to identify, structure, and close cannabis real estate deals. It includes access to brokerages and cannabis real estate professionals nationwide, allowing members to network with like-minded individuals working together to successfully grow the cannabis industry.

To learn more about CREC, head over to their website.

