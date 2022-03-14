Trulieve Partners With Survivor's Ethan Zohn As Momenta Brand Ambassador

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) signed an exclusive partnership with Survivor: Africa winner and cancer survivor Ethan Zohn. Through the partnership, Zohn will be the official ambassador of Momenta, Trulieve's in-house everyday wellness and overall well-being brand.

"I'm proud to partner with Trulieve and Momenta to enhance cannabis advocacy, awareness and education throughout the country," stated Zohn. "As a two-time cancer survivor and stem cell transplant recipient, cannabis, CBD and plant-based wellness have played a critical role in my physical and mental recovery. It's awesome to represent Trulieve, a brand that prioritizes research, patient education and product quality."

Zohn will be documenting and sharing his holistic cannabis wellness journey and how he incorporates cannabis into his daily routine. The partnership includes local and national educational outreach, keynote speaking, philanthropic opportunities and social media collaborations. The former professional soccer player will also wear Momenta apparel during his future athletic endeavors. Zohn's first function serving as the brand ambassador will occur at the grand opening of Trulieve's Framingham, Massachusetts dispensary coming soon.

"Trulieve is excited to partner with Ethan as we expand our brand presence and identify partnerships aligned with the values of our patients and the communities we serve," stated Valda Coryat, chief marketing officer of Trulieve. "Ethan's personal wellness journey will inspire and educate patients around the country, and we are pleased to work with him to initiate engaging conversations around cannabis' holistic benefits."