Columbia Care's Preliminary Full Year Revenue Grows 156% YoY To $460M, Reports Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) released Monday preliminary results for the full year ended December 31, 2021, reporting revenue of $460 million, up by 156% from 2020.

At this time, the company is working to complete its first U.S. GAAP audit and will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, before U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Full Year Preliminary Results Summary

Revenue amounted to $460.08 million, compared to $179.50 million in 2020;

in 2020; Gross profit was $194.02 million , versus $62.14 million in the previous year;

, versus $62.14 million in the previous year; Net loss was $146.85 million , compared to a net loss of $119.65 million in 2020;

, compared to a net loss of $119.65 million in 2020; Adjusted EBITDA was a gain of $57.85 million, versus adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.8 million in the prior year;

