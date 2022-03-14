Fyllo Appoints Advertising Industry Veteran Steve Katelman As Chief Partnership Officer

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo announced that Steve Katelman is coming out of retirement to join the company as its chief partnership officer. Fyllo's leadership team is comprised of executives from such companies as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Amobee, Publicis, Catalina and more.

Katelman is well known for his pioneering digital vision while serving nearly three decades at Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), where he spent his last 14 years at Omnicom Media Group (OMG). He was instrumental in launching the programmatic offerings within OMG as well as the technology and data division, Annalect.

He will join Fyllo as it continues to expand its SaaS platform and data solutions. Fyllo’s Data Marketplace is widely used by Fortune 500 brands to identify and reach previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers. Katelman has served on Fyllo’s advisory board since the company’s inception in 2019.

“Steve has made a career of innovating and disrupting the status quo with new technologies and ideas. The opportunity here was enough to bring a legend out of retirement, which underscores the potential Fyllo has to unlock entirely new ways of doing business in some of the most challenging, fragmented, and lucrative markets,” Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo told Benzinga.

Katelman commented, “Over the past few years, I have been impressed by Fyllo’s ingenuity and rapid expansion. It’s a bold organization, bringing much-needed technology to highly regulated, high-growth industries, and I think this is just the beginning. Similar to how I was able to influence and accelerate digital transformation in advertising, I look forward to helping Fyllo break new ground in new industries.”

Katelman, who retired from OMG as the EVP of Global Digital Strategic Partnerships, has been honored by ADWEEK's "Top 50 Execs Who Make the Wheels Turn" list as well as one of the "12 Stars of Adtech.” A resident of San Francisco, Katelman was also awarded the SF Big (Hal Riney) Advertising Person of the year award in 2020 for his lifetime achievements in the advertising arena.

