Wes Moore Resigns From Green Thumb Industries Board Of Directors

Wes Moore resigned from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) (CSE:GTII) board of directors. Moore joined Green Thumb’s board of directors in 2018 and served on the audit and compensation committee.

“On behalf of our entire team, I’d like to thank Wes for his many contributions to Green Thumb,” stated Founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “As an entrepreneur, executive, combat veteran and social advocate, Wes has provided us with invaluable perspective and leadership, and we appreciate his dedication to our mission and his dedication to equity in the industry and social justice.”

Wes Moore commented: “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on Green Thumb’s board of directors and to have witnessed the growth and success of the company first-hand. I’m proud of the work we did to diversify the board and the industry as a whole. We need to ensure we have the right leaders at the table of this emerging industry, and I look forward to following their important work of promoting well-being through cannabis.”

The non-executive Green Thumb directors on the board include:

Wendy Berger, real estate subject matter expert: principal, WBS Equities, LLC., which specializes in ground-up construction, renovation, development, sale leaseback transactions and acquisitions.

William Gruver, former chief administrative officer of the equities division of Goldman Sachs, decorated Navy veteran and experienced audit committee chair.

Dorri McWhorter, CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and experienced social change executive. Serves on the boards Lifeway Foods Inc., Skyway Concession Company and William Blair Funds.

Swati Mylavarapu, compliance subject matter expert: founder and managing partner, Incite, a hybrid incubator and investment fund.

Glen Senk, retail subject matter expert: chairman and CEO of Front Row Partners, a retail and consumer business investment firm. current executive chairman and director of Boden, director of Aritzia and former CEO and director of Urban Outfitters, Inc.(NASDAQ:URBN)