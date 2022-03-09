Water Ways Receives Two Smart Irrigation Systems Orders In Canada

Heartnut Grove WWT Inc. subsidiary of Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV:WWT) (FRA:WWT) received two orders to design and construct complete smart irrigation and fertigation projects.

The first project will be deployed to a field of 34 hectares to grow apples in southern Ontario. The second project was ordered by a recurring customer and will be deployed to tomato cultivation.

The projects with a total value of CAD$0.5 million ($0.39 million) will use the latest Israeli technologies for smart irrigation & control systems and are designed by Water Ways' engineers. HGWWT expects to deliver and install the Projects in the second quarter of 2022.

Ohad Haber the company's chairman and CEO commented: "This is the first two smart irrigation orders we received in Canada in 2022. Our Canadian operating subsidiary, headed by CEO John Pol, is succeeding to becoming a major growth factor for WWT and I am sure that we will continue our rapid growth in Canada in the coming years."

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers including vineyards, cotton fields, apple and orange orchards, blueberry, medical cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over fifteen countries.