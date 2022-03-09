QQQ
Lume Cannabis Opens 31st Store In Michigan Offering Wide Variety Of THC & CBD Products

byVuk Zdinjak
March 9, 2022 12:19 pm
Lume Cannabis Co. opened its 31st store in Southfield, Michigan, marking its first in 2022 with plans for an additional 13 more. The ambitious effort is part of Lume’s goal of opening 100 adult-use cannabis shops throughout Michigan by 2024.

“We are excited to bring our unmatched variety of THC and CBD products to medical patients in the Southfield community,” stated Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “At Lume, we take pride in providing relief to patients through our safe and high-quality cannabis products. The Southfield location will al­low us to support even more medical consumers in southeast Michigan and we hope to begin serving the community’s recreational needs in the near future.”

Lume’s Southfield store, located at 26760 Lahser Rd., will serve medical patients 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The first 100 customers received 20% off their order, a swag bag and free donuts from The Donut Cutter.

After its first week in business, medical patients will also enjoy 10% off all orders.

Lume offers more than 20 strains of cannabis flower, lines of effects-based Lume Cartridges and Lume Gummies, a line of Lume-branded CBD-infused tinctures, balms, body butter and more.

All Lume flower is grown and cultivated in a state-of-the-art facility in Evart, Michigan, by a team of highly trained and experienced growers, which ensures all Lume products have consistent aromas, appearance and effect. Their products are also produced without harmful chemicals and are rigorously tested for quality and safety.

 

