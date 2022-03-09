QQQ
+ 7.25
316.10
+ 2.24%
BTC/USD
+ 3486.07
42216.70
+ 9%
DIA
+ 6.79
319.74
+ 2.08%
SPY
+ 8.66
407.59
+ 2.08%
TLT
-0.75
138.52
-0.54%
GLD
-6.25
197.76
-3.26%

Village Farms Subsidiary Pure Sunfarms Receives EU GMP Certification For Its Delta 3 Cannabis Facility

byVuk Zdinjak
March 9, 2022 8:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Village Farms Subsidiary Pure Sunfarms Receives EU GMP Certification For Its Delta 3 Cannabis Facility

Pure Sunfarms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), received EU GMP certification from Bezirksregierung Düsseldorf for its 1.1 million square foot Delta 3 cannabis production facility located in Delta, British Columbia. EU GMP certification permits Pure Sunfarms to export EU GMP-certified medical cannabis to importers and distributors in international markets that require EU GMP certification.

"Pure Sunfarms' receipt of EU GMP certification marks another major step forward in Village Farms' strategy to build a world-class, international cannabis platform," stated Michael DeGiglio, president and CEO, Village Farms. "In addition to the expected near-term growth from this expansion, we believe existing medical markets in the EU, and elsewhere, are a pathway to participating in much larger legal recreational cannabis opportunities as these markets develop."

DeGiglio, added, "We also continue to advance our plans for Pure Sunfarms to export cannabis to Israel, with sales anticipated to start there by the end of this year."

Germany, with a population of more than 83 million, more than 90% of which are covered by public health insurers, is the largest legal medical cannabis market in the EU.

Village Farms president and CEO, Michael DeGiglio, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Is Village Farms Positioned For Business Growth Despite Revenue Drop? Analyst Opines Post Q4 Earnings

Is Village Farms Positioned For Business Growth Despite Revenue Drop? Analyst Opines Post Q4 Earnings

Village Farms International, Inc. read more
Berner's Cookies Concentrates To Reach Canada Via Pure Sunfarms And NOYA

Berner's Cookies Concentrates To Reach Canada Via Pure Sunfarms And NOYA

Pure Sunfarms Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF), and its partner NOYA Cannabis have together launched Berner's Cookies concentrates in Canada. read more
Village Farms Q4 Net Income Drops 96% YoY To $2.1M, Canadian Cannabis Sales Improve Reaching $26.8M

Village Farms Q4 Net Income Drops 96% YoY To $2.1M, Canadian Cannabis Sales Improve Reaching $26.8M

  Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. read more
Village Farms Names Ann Gillin Lefever As New Executive VP Of Corporate Affairs

Village Farms Names Ann Gillin Lefever As New Executive VP Of Corporate Affairs

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) announced the appointment of Ann Gillin Lefever to the position of executive vice president of corporate affairs, reporting directly to the CEO, effective immediately.  read more