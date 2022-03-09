Village Farms Subsidiary Pure Sunfarms Receives EU GMP Certification For Its Delta 3 Cannabis Facility

Pure Sunfarms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF), received EU GMP certification from Bezirksregierung Düsseldorf for its 1.1 million square foot Delta 3 cannabis production facility located in Delta, British Columbia. EU GMP certification permits Pure Sunfarms to export EU GMP-certified medical cannabis to importers and distributors in international markets that require EU GMP certification.

"Pure Sunfarms' receipt of EU GMP certification marks another major step forward in Village Farms' strategy to build a world-class, international cannabis platform," stated Michael DeGiglio, president and CEO, Village Farms. "In addition to the expected near-term growth from this expansion, we believe existing medical markets in the EU, and elsewhere, are a pathway to participating in much larger legal recreational cannabis opportunities as these markets develop."

DeGiglio, added, "We also continue to advance our plans for Pure Sunfarms to export cannabis to Israel, with sales anticipated to start there by the end of this year."

Germany, with a population of more than 83 million, more than 90% of which are covered by public health insurers, is the largest legal medical cannabis market in the EU.

Village Farms president and CEO, Michael DeGiglio, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.