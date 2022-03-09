Sugarbud Expands 2.0 Cannabis Portfolio With Hand Blended Infused Pre-Rolls With Up To 35% THC

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTCQB:SBUDD) (TSXV:SUGR) launched the company's first infused 3 x 0.5g multi-pack pre-roll format – "Mixed Greens." Pre-rolls are crafted using only 100% Sugarbud grown dried flower and solventlessly extracted dry sift kief.

"The art of blending requires the selection and combination of unique and different cultivars and kief while placing a premium on maintaining the harmony and balance between naturally occurring terpenes, flavors, aromas and cannabinoids throughout the entire process. The result is an altogether unique expression of the dried flower experience and is yet another fine example of the Sugarbud "House-Style" that consumers have come to expect from the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection," stated Sugarbud president and CEO, John Kondrosky.

Total THC will range between 28-35% with a total terpene profile of between 2-4%. "We continue to rapidly diversify and expand the product offering within our Craft Cannabis Collection and are excited about bringing this unique, hand-crafted and convenient pre-roll format to market," concluded Kondrosky.

The company expects its 3 x 0.5g Mixed Greens Pre-Rolls to be available for purchase from authorized cannabis retailers in early Q2, 2022.

Price Action

Sugarbud shares closed Tuesday market session 13.81% lower at $0.93 per share.