Sweet Dirt Presents New THC Edibles Hand-Crafted By Artisan Renowned Chocolatier Jordan Kellerman

Sweet Dirt launched The Confectioners, a new line of cannabis edibles for the Maine adult-use cannabis market.

The new line includes gummies, chocolates, caramels, and peanut butter cups, hand-crafted by renowned artisan chocolatier, Jordan Kellerman. Each gummy, chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter cup is infused with Sweet Dirt's organically-grown cannabis – Maine's only adult use cannabis to be certified clean by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

Gummies

The Confectioners sugar-coated gummies are available in 5mg THC formulations (20 gummies per pack), feature bright, fresh lemon, tangerine, and strawberry flavors, and are made with real fruit juices and natural sweeteners. In addition, each flavor has been carefully paired with natural additives to help bring about a calm state of mind:

Lemon Lounger Gummies feature L-Theanine

Tangerine Tango Gummies are infused with green tea extract antioxidants and B-12,

Gummies also include Beta-Carotene, natural terpenes D-Limonene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene and Beta-Caryophyllene

Strawberry-flavored Crash Berry Gummies are infused with amino acid L-Theanine, Melatonin, Elderberry Juice, and Turmeric

Chocolates, Caramels, And Peanut Butter Cups

All The Confectioners chocolates are sourced from local producers in Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru to strengthen traceability and protect sustainable fine cacao production:

The Confectioner's dark-chocolate and milk-chocolate drops are kosher and non-GMO certified and each contain 5mg THC and are sold in packs of 20.

The Confectioners milk chocolate Caramel Nugs are made fresh in small batches using locally sourced butter and cream, available in packs of four and each include 10mg of THC .

The Confectioners dark chocolate Butternugs are peanut butter cups made with USDA organic peanut butter and other natural ingredients, available in packs of four with each containing 10mg of THC.

Photo: Courtesy of Sweet Dirt