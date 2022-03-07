MDXclusive Launches Lab-Tested Topical And Sublingual CBD Products

MDXclusive has launched its first line of lab-tested topical and sublingual CBD products in a direct-to-consumer model.

Founded by healthcare professionals, MDXclusive's suite of products is tailored for use in reducing symptoms of inflammation, chronic pain, anxiety and other conditions when recommended as an option by healthcare providers or for those seeking a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Key attributes of MDXclusive products are measured dosage and certified lab testing by batch for both product quality and content veracity.

"As a healthcare professional, I know the challenges that both patients and their treatment teams face adopting the benefits of CBD for use in the care of health conditions," said Denise Chesne, MSN, RN, co-founder of MDXclusive. "However, the benefits of these products are clearly changing lives, and the science continues to support the research documenting these outcomes. MDXclusive was developed to provide lab tested and quality assured products in measured dosages that will appeal to the sensibilities of healthcare professionals and patient consumers."

Chesne, an experienced critical care nurse and advocate for the health benefits of CBD, founded MDXclusive with Mieko Hester-Perez, an independent and globally recognized autism and alternative medicine expert, who will provide product development and quality control guidance for the brand.

"MDXclusive prioritizes a patient-centered outcome approach with our products so consumers can make informed, optimal decisions with their healthcare providers," Hester-Perez said.

MDXclusive also operates under the guidance of a board of advisors comprising a roster of lauded physicians who seek to ensure safe access to CBD products from vetted sources focused on lab testing for quality and purity. These independent, advising physicians include the following:

Dr. Paryus Patel – corporate chief medical officer for Prime Healthcare/Pulmonology, internal medicine, critical care medicine

Dr. Shikrant Tamhane – family medicine specialist

Dr. John Griffith – president and CEO Kedren Community Health Center

Dr. Robert B. Chesne – cardiology

Dr. Emmanuel Mba – clinical professor, University of Southern California Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. Lee Weiss – emergency medicine

Dr. Olumuyiwa Oredugba – nephrology, internal medicine

Photo created by JRod of Benzinga