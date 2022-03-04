Markets React To TLRY Despite Analyst Buy Rating - Cannabis News Brought To You By Cannabis Daily March 4, 2022
Tilray (TLRY) – Analyst at Canaccord upgrades the stock to Buy after the announcement of a partnership between HEXO HEXO+7.54% and Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY-4.67%
Other Public Stocks mentioned in the episode:
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF)
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF)
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
- Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF)
