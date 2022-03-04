QQQ
Markets React To TLRY Despite Analyst Buy Rating - Cannabis News Brought To You By Cannabis Daily March 4, 2022

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 4, 2022 4:28 pm
The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Tilray (TLRY) – Analyst at Canaccord upgrades the stock to Buy after the announcement of a partnership between HEXO HEXO+7.54% and Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY-4.67% 

Other Public Stocks mentioned in the episode:

  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF)
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
  • Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF)
  • Listen to the full episode:

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: House Approves Banking Bill, Stocks Surge, Mississippi Legalizes Medical, M&A, Hexo's Troubles And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 31st, 2022. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 17, 2022. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: Tilray Earnings And Reactions, Weed And Covid, Italy, Marijuana At The Airport And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 10, 2022. Contents read more
Curaleaf To Buy Arizona Dispensary Natural Remedy For $13M In Stock And Cash

Marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) will buy Natural Remedy Patient Center, LLC, a Safford, Arizona dispensary for $13 million in stock and cash. read more