Flora Growth Breaks Out Of M&A Gate In 2022, Announces New Broadcast

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "2022 Primed after 2021's Record M&A Deals."

A record $5.9 trillion in M&A activity in 2021 may have reflected some pent-up demand from slower activity in the previous three years, catapulting 2021 to easily surpass the previous record set in 2015 of approximately $4.5 trillion.

According to professional services firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers' Deals 2022 Outlook, there were more "megadeals" (transactions of $5-plus billion) in 2021 than ever before and more than 800 deals between $500 million and $5 billion, far exceeding a typical year of 400 to 500.

Flora Growth, which just completed its first import of CBD-containing food and beverage products into the U.S. from Colombia, is not only writing its own playbook on M&A, it's also coming out the gate fast in 2022, strengthening fundamentals, hiring new key team members and closing another acquisition, one that will immediately add substantial revenue and earnings to the books.

Flora Growth's product portfolio spans a variety of verticals and diverse revenue streams now serving more than 500,000 customers, including but not limited to Tonino Lamborghini, Vessel Brand Inc., Stardog Loungewear, Mambe and Mind Naturals skincare, all goods carefully crafted and targeted for the end consumer.

