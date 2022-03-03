QQQ
-5.88
348.14
-1.72%
BTC/USD
-2622.96
39831.04
-6.18%
DIA
-3.50
341.63
-1.03%
SPY
-5.30
441.01
-1.22%
TLT
+ 2.27
135.59
+ 1.65%
GLD
+ 2.96
177.84
+ 1.64%

A Star Alliance Between TLRY and HEXO? Cannabis Daily Podcast

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 3, 2022 3:27 pm
A Star Alliance Between TLRY and HEXO? Cannabis Daily Podcast

 The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Here are the highlights of today's episode of Cannabis Daily:

HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO+7.54% is finalizing a strategic partnership with Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY-4.67% which includes Tilray acquiring $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that were originally issued by HEXO.

The Biden administration has expanded its employee conduct guidelines to potentially deny security clearance to individuals who have invested in companies that are involved in the marijuana business according to an internal executive branch presentation shared with Politico.

High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI)  acquires 4 Crossroads Cannabis Stores For C$2.5M

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

