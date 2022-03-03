Field Trip And Cerebral Partner To Bring Together Teletherapy, Telepsychiatry, And Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) (TSX:FTRP) and Cerebral are launching a partnership where Cerebral clinicians can refer qualified clients to Field Trip Health's ketamine assisted therapy, while Field Trip will connect potential clients seeking general psychiatry and teletherapy services to Cerebral. This end-to-end solution will provide personalized treatment solutions for those seeking to improve their mental health.

Field Trip Health currently has clinics operating in eight major U.S. cities, and with this partnership, its patients will have access to services beyond psychedelic treatments and can now access a holistic offering of mental health treatments through Cerebral.

"Our partnership with Cerebral will lower the barriers of entry into ketamine assisted therapy for many people who have solely been exposed to generalized psychiatry or might have not been presented with an alternative of exploring a healing journey propelled through psychedelics," stated Ronan Levy, Field Trip's executive chairman. "We're excited to be Cerebral's preferred platform to refer patients to. Together we will help change the mental health landscape by bringing together teletherapy, telepsychiatry, and psychedelic-assisted therapy and offer more comprehensive benefits to consumers' mental health."

Cerebral's platform allows members to schedule and meet with their care team online and provides medication management and delivery straight to your door.

"The recent shift in the mental health landscape has resulted in a need for modernized, digitized, and personalized solutions. At its core, Cerebral believes that everyone deserves access to individualized, non-judgmental mental health care," added Dr. David Mou, Cerebral's chief medical officer. "We're constantly searching for novel ways to work towards that goal, which is why we chose to partner with Field Trip, a like-minded company with an aligning ethos that brings psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to the table for our clients.

Photo: Courtesy of David Clode on Unsplash