Planet 13 Completes Acquisition Of Next Green Wave, Vertically Integrating In California

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. announced the completion of a business arrangement, pursuant to which Planet 13 acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Next Green Wave.

“The Arrangement was overwhelmingly approved by NGW shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the BCBCA at a special meeting of NGW shareholders held on February 25, 2022, and was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 1, 2022,” reported the company in a press release.

"The closing of this transaction significantly improves our position in California. It empowers us to improve margins through vertical integration at our store, enter the wholesale market with our portfolio of award-winning products, and gives us an experienced management team and foundation to continue to expand in California," said Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13. "I'd like to thank the team at Planet 13 and Next Green Wave for their hard work getting this transaction closed and the start they've made on integration. We've been incredibly impressed with the quality of cultivation and look forward to continued expansion."

Key Transaction Highlights and Benefits

Increase vertical integration: cultivation and production will serve as the backbone of Planet 13's operations in the California market.

Brand and product extension: enables Planet 13 to expand its popular brand portfolio into California.

Experienced management: adds an experienced management and cultivation team to run Planet 13's California operations.

A platform for expansion: enables Planet 13 to continue to add retail in California to generate economies of scale.

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, each NGW common share has been exchanged for 0.1145 of one Planet 13 common share and $0.0001 in cash.

In completing the acquisition, Planet 13 has issued 21,361,002 shares to former NGW shareholders. In addition, each NGW option has been exchanged for replacement Planet 13 options that entitle the holders to receive, upon exercise thereof, Planet 13 shares based upon the Exchange Ratio.

It is expected that the NGW Shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of business on or about March 2, 2022.

Following completion of the Arrangement, Planet 13 has beneficial ownership and control over 100% of the issued and outstanding NGW Shares.

An early warning report will be filed by Planet 13 with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Image Via Planet 13.