Researcher Portrayed In Hollywood Movie By Alec Baldwin Joins Psychedelics Company

In 2015, the movie ​​Concussion, starring Will Smith and Alec Baldwin, told the true story of a doctor and his fight against the National Football League to suppress his research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy CTE), a degenerative brain condition suffered by professional football players, as well as other athletes and as victims of domestic abuse.

Dr. Julian Bailes, one of the neurologists featured in the movie who was portrayed by Alec Baldwin, is now joining Psycheceutical, Inc, a biotech company in the medical psychedelics space, as Principal Medical Advisor.

Psychedeutical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTC:BWVI)

Bailes will participate in the strategy, direction and execution of the company's clinical and technology development into psychedelic medicines. He will bring with him his expertise in CTE – a progressive degenerative disease found in individuals who have sustained repetitive head impacts, multiple concussions or other forms of head injury.

The condition has been found anecdotally to improve with the use of psychedelics like psilocybin. Another company currently researching psilocybin use in CTE is Wesana Health (CSE:WESA)(OTCQC:WSNAF).

“Bailes is a recognized leader in the field of neurosurgery and the impact of brain injury on brain function,” said a press release by the company. Bailes currently serves as chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at the NorthShore University Health System and co-director of the NorthShore Neurological Institute, in Illinois.

“The psychedelic pharmaceutical industry is primed for technological improvements in how these powerful medicines are developed and delivered to patients,” said Dr. Bailes.

“Dr. Bailes brings critical knowledge of the central nervous system and a shared mission of making vital psychedelic therapies available to the people who need them as quickly and safely as possible,” added Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical. “His depth of knowledge and proven leadership track record will be essential to bringing our patented psychedelic delivery technologies to market and, ultimately, strengthening the broader psychedelic pharmaceutical industry as a whole.”

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.