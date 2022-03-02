Tilray's Subsidiary Manitoba Harvest To Present Its New Product Line 'Power Of Hemp'

Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) subsidiary Manitoba Harvest, a hemp foods brand will unveil its new product lineup at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West, to be held March 10-12 in Anaheim, CA.

Attendees are invited to experience the power of hemp food as Manitoba Harvest introduces a line of Hemp Protein items blended with other powerful plants like Matcha and Kale, along with new formats like Ground Hemp Seeds which offer greater convenience to consumers looking to incorporate hemp into baked goods and snacks.

“Hemp has been one of the most misunderstood plants for decades, and we’re thrilled to see consumers beginning to understand its nutritional value. These new items take full advantage of Hemp’s Protein and Omega content and will be a perfect option for consumers looking to enhance their wellness routine,” Sam Garfinkel, VP of marketing at Manitoba Harvest stated.

Manitoba Harvest’s Power of Hemp Lineup Includes:

Hemp+ Matcha

Hemp+ Supergreens

Hemp+ Chia & Flax

Ground Hemp Seed

Roasted Hemp Seeds with Sea Salt

