Where Will Tilray's Stock Be In 2025? Survey Says...

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), a Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company, is one of the most popular cannabis stocks out there. Back in 2018, the stock ran all the way to $148 before coming back down to the single digits.

So where will this volatile stock be in 2025? We asked ZingerNation and here were the numbers.

44.1% of respondents said the stock would be $0-$5.

14.3% of respondents said the stock would be $5-$10.

13.6% of respondents said the stock would be $10-$20.

And 28% of the respondents said the stock would be worth more than $20.

It’s interesting to see that the two most popular answers were $0-$5 and above $20. This shows that investors either expect the stock to take off or not perform at all.

Tilray recently made headlines with its SweetWater brand beers.