Where Will Tilray's Stock Be In 2025? Survey Says...
Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), a Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company, is one of the most popular cannabis stocks out there. Back in 2018, the stock ran all the way to $148 before coming back down to the single digits.
So where will this volatile stock be in 2025? We asked ZingerNation and here were the numbers.
44.1% of respondents said the stock would be $0-$5.
14.3% of respondents said the stock would be $5-$10.
13.6% of respondents said the stock would be $10-$20.
And 28% of the respondents said the stock would be worth more than $20.
It’s interesting to see that the two most popular answers were $0-$5 and above $20. This shows that investors either expect the stock to take off or not perform at all.
Tilray recently made headlines with its SweetWater brand beers.
