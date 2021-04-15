Lowell Farms, Ascend Wellness Partner To Bring Lowell Smokes To Massachusetts, Illinois

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC:LOWLF), a California-based, vertically integrated cannabis company, has partnered with Ascend Wellness Holdings, to bring Lowell Farms’ iconic Lowell Smokes brand to AWH retail locations in Massachusetts and Illinois via a strategic licensing agreement.

Under the agreement, AWH will be licensed to produce Lowell Farms-branded Lowell Smokes pre-rolls and sell them at their retail locations in Illinois and Massachusetts.

Massachusetts and Illinois both eclipsed more than $1 billion in gross sales at licensed cannabis retailers in 2020, generating a combined $293.5 million in tax revenue for their states.

“As consumer demand for Lowell products increases beyond the West Coast, we’re thrilled to partner with AWH to bring our award-winning pre-rolls to the Illinois and Massachusetts markets," George Allen, chairman of the board at Lowell Farms, told Benzinga.

“This partnership marks our first under the Lowell Farms name following the recent acquisition, and we’re confident in AWH’s strategically located dispensaries and trusted reputation. As we give access to our brand in newer markets throughout the U.S. we see our goal for national expansion arriving sooner than initially anticipated.”

A launch date has not been announced yet.

