Michigan Report: Marijuana Events Could Be Coming To Muskegon's Arena, Baseball Stadium

byMaureen Meehan
March 1, 2022 4:11 pm
Michigan Report: Marijuana Events Could Be Coming To Muskegon's Arena, Baseball Stadium

Cannabis events, including those allowing consumption, could soon be happening at Muskegon’s downtown arena and baseball stadium under a plan to “embrace” the city’s burgeoning cannabis industry.

The city’s planning commission endorsed the idea that will go before the city commission later this month.

The proposal would allow temporary events, such as trade shows, at the Mercy Health Arena on West Western Avenue downtown, and at Marsh Field.

Muskegon has already been welcoming to recreational marijuana shops, with about two dozen currently operating in the city, many of which are near the baseball stadium.

Mayor Ken Johnson told MLive that it “makes sense” to allow temporary marijuana events at Marsh Field given its proximity to several retail shops.

“Let’s embrace the cannabis industry that’s here,” Johnson said. “Let it be part of our tourism. Let it be part of making us a destination.”

Those seeking to hold a cannabis event would naturally need to apply for a special event license from the city and a license from the state.

Consuming cannabis would not be allowed during the events at the arena, where smoking is not allowed in any case. 

Some city authorities are proposing the entire arena property, including outdoor areas should be open to marijuana events.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson noted that since not many other communities are allowing marijuana events in larger facilities, Muskegon could be well-positioned to host cannabis-related conventions. Such events could be revenue-generators for the arena and the historic baseball field, home to the Muskegon Clippers, a summer collegiate team.

“We think the cannabis industry can support these buildings more,” Peterson said.

Rair, a recreational marijuana retail shop in Muskegon, is a sponsor of the arena during Muskegon Lumberjacks games, added Peterson.

Temporary marijuana events currently are allowed at approved marijuana retail locations in the city’s marijuana overlay district. On March 8, the city commission will consider adding the arena and ballfield to the list of permissible event locations.

 

