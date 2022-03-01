QQQ
+ 0.00
341.49
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-303.35
44117.85
-0.68%
DIA
+ 0.14
333.02
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.23
429.75
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
181.58
+ 0.02%

Top Performing Cannabis Stocks In February, Get All The News Here On Cannabis Daily Podcast

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 1, 2022 5:19 pm
Top Performing Cannabis Stocks In February, Get All The News Here On Cannabis Daily Podcast

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

  • The three strongest stocks finished February strong according to The Ancillary Cannabis Index include:

    •  WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
    •  Chicago Atlantic (NASDAQ:REFI)
    •  Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM)

    The strongest 4 names in February of Global Cannabis Stock Index according to New Cannabis Ventures were:

    • IM Cannabis  (NASDAQ:IMCC)
    • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
    • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
    • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF)

    Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) releases its Q4 and fiscal year 2021 earnings reporting its fiscal year 2021 revenue as $893.6 million up 60.5% YoY.

    Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) reports that total cannabis sales were up 168% year over year to 34 and a half million representing 47% of the entire company.

    Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) reports gross profit increase 9% to $6.3 million, they expect to hit positive adjusted EBITDA by end of 2022.

 

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

