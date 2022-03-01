Top Performing Cannabis Stocks In February, Get All The News Here On Cannabis Daily Podcast
The three strongest stocks finished February strong according to The Ancillary Cannabis Index include:
The strongest 4 names in February of Global Cannabis Stock Index according to New Cannabis Ventures were:
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF)
Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) releases its Q4 and fiscal year 2021 earnings reporting its fiscal year 2021 revenue as $893.6 million up 60.5% YoY.
Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) reports that total cannabis sales were up 168% year over year to 34 and a half million representing 47% of the entire company.
Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) reports gross profit increase 9% to $6.3 million, they expect to hit positive adjusted EBITDA by end of 2022.
