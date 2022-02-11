QQQ
Cann American Corp. Launches 'C-Juice' Delta 8 Products In Several Oklahoma Cities

byNina Zdinjak
February 11, 2022 9:51 am
Cann American Corp. (OTCPK:CNNA) announced its "C-Juice" Delta 8 products are on retail shelves.

C-Juice by Cann American is now currently available in the Oklahoma cities of Oklahoma City, Davis, Edmond, Ponca City, Midwest City, and Stillwater. Additional markets will be coming on-line shortly.

In addition to the C-Juice vape cartridge line, the company has expanded its product offerings to include, concentrates, pre-rolls, and Delta 8 infused syrup.

"I'm very pleased with this milestone of achieving retail placement of our exclusive products line," Cann American CEO, Jason Black stated. "Oklahoma represents one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the US. Establishing our footprint throughout Oklahoma will greatly assist the Company's revenue growth and increased shareholder value."

 

