Riv Capital Reports Unaudited Net Loss Of CA$3.51M For The Third Quarter

Cannabis focused venture capital company RIV Capital Inc. (CSE:RIV) (OTC:CNPOF) released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

“We have narrowed our pipeline of potential U.S. cannabis acquisition targets and are more excited than ever by the immense opportunity ahead of us in the U.S.,” stated Narbé Alexandrian, president and CEO of RIV Capital. “We are working toward announcing the next step of our U.S. acquisition and investment strategy prior to the end of this fiscal year and believe the plan we have in place will contribute to the long-term value for our shareholders.”

In early 2021, RIV Capital embarked upon a strategic shift to the U.S. cannabis market and in August entered a strategic partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), a global leader of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care, via their newly-formed cannabis subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective.

Q3 Financial Highlights

Operating income (before equity method investees and fair value changes) was CA$87,000 ( 68,700) compared to CA3.3 million;

Net operating loss was CA$6.78 million compared to CA$9.56 million;

Net loss was CA$3.51 million compared to CA$1.4 million

Basic loss per share was CA$0.02 compared to CA$0.01;