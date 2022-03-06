Does Smoking Weed Help Hangovers?

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission.

Everyone who drinks alcohol has experienced some form of a hangover. Alcohol can cause dehydration, which leads to headaches and fatigue. It can also disrupt your sleep cycle, leading to insomnia or restless sleep that will only increase the symptoms of a hangover. There are many ways folks claim to use cannabis to help reduce symptoms of a hangover and feel better quicker. Here, we’ve compiled seven common hangover symptoms and how cannabis may best help with them.

Cannabis may help reduce nausea and vomiting associated with hangovers

Cannabis may act as an antiemetic, which can help reduce nausea and vomiting. There are many ways to ingest cannabis when you have morning sickness or nausea from pregnancy, for example, but one method that tends to work well in these cases is a cannabis tincture. A tincture is a liquid extract of cannabis that you can take by mouth. You can find tinctures with varying levels of THC and CBD, so you can choose the one that works best for you.

It helps relax the muscles and calm the nerves to ease a headache

Tension headaches are the most common type of headache, and they can often be caused or exacerbated by stress. Cannabis is a well-known relaxant, and it may help ease the tension in your muscles and calm your nerves. This can help reduce the severity of a headache. If you’re dealing with a tension headache, you can use a topical rub containing cannabis and other natural pain-relieving ingredients to help reduce headaches and muscle soreness. You can also try inhaling cannabis through a vape pen or smoking it to help ease headaches and tension.

It helps to improve mood and enhance your sense of well-being

Alcohol can often cause mood swings and lead to feelings of depression or anxiety. Cannabis is known for its mood-lifting effects, and it can help improve your mood and enhance your sense of well-being. This can be helpful when you’re feeling down after a night of drinking. If you’re looking to add a little extra boost to your day when you’re hungover, one trick is to inhale cannabis through a fast-acting vape pen. If you have a strain with Indica-like effects on hand, it can be beneficial for depressive symptoms caused by hangovers.

It helps boost your metabolism and gives you an energy boost

If you’re looking for a way to fight off the fatigue and sluggishness of a hangover, cannabis may be the answer. Hangovers cause sluggishness because alcohol is a diuretic and can cause dehydration. In response, cannabis may help boost your metabolism. This is because cannabis contains cannabinoids that interact with the endocannabinoid system in your body, which can result in increased energy and reduction of fatigue. You can try using an edible product like gummies or a THC beverage.

It helps you to get a better night’s sleep

One of the biggest problems with hangovers is that they can disrupt your sleep cycle. This can lead to insomnia or restless sleep, which will only make your hangover worse. Cannabis is a known sleep aid, and it can help you get a better night’s sleep when you have a hangover. You can try using cannabis in different ways, such as smoking it before bed, vaping it, taking an edible, or applying a topically-infused rub to your skin.

It can help to cleanse your system

One of the benefits of cannabis is that it’s a natural detoxifier. When you have a hangover, this can be especially beneficial because alcohol is a toxin and can cause inflammation in the body. Using cannabis as an anti-inflammatory may help you feel healthy and clean after a hangover. If you’re looking for a way to flush out toxins, try juicing with cannabis or a cannabis-infused ingredient.

It can help to improve your appetite

Alcohol can cause dehydration and nausea, leading to a loss of appetite. This will only make the hangover worse because it’ll make you feel more tired and lethargic. Cannabis is well-known for its ability to give you munchies, making it an excellent treatment option for hangover symptoms that affect your appetite, helping you increase your energy levels and prevent feelings of fatigue. You can try cooking with cannabis products or consuming an edible product.

Conclusion

Cannabis is an all-natural solution that can help to ease or even prevent symptoms associated with hangovers. You can try using cannabis in so many different ways, such as smoking it before bed, vaping it, taking an edible product like gummies, applying a topically-infused rub to your skin, juicing with a cannabis-infused ingredient, or using a vape pen. Regardless of your chosen consumption method, if you’re looking for a natural way to make your hangover a little easier, cannabis might be the answer.