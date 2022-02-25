QQQ
NCAA Announces More Lenient Policies For Cannabis Use Among College Athletes

byMaureen Meehan
February 25, 2022 1:49 pm
The NCAA is loosening its policies as they pertain to THC levels and positive marijuana tests for student-athletes, according to a statement the organization released on Friday.

The current amount of allowable THC has been 35 nanograms per milliliter. Effective immediately, that will be raised to 150 nanograms per milliliter, per the release.

An NCAA student-athlete may test positive for marijuana three times and not lose eligibility. Though if a student-athlete tests positive, the school must provide a “management plan and education” for the player.

In addition, and perhaps more importantly, student-athletes who are part of the NCAA would no longer automatically lose their eligibility to play following a positive marijuana test under rules that are being recommended by a key committee, according to the statement, reported by Saturday Tradition.

If the student-athlete continues to follow the plan and is in compliance, they may test positive two more times without repercussions of lost eligibility. If the student-athlete is not in compliance and tests positive, a consequence of lost eligibility for a portion of the season is possible.

“Reconsidering the NCAA approach to cannabis testing and management is consistent with feedback from membership on how to better support and educate student-athletes in a society with rapidly evolving public health and cultural views regarding cannabis use,” NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hainline said in a statement.

“Marijuana is not considered a performance-enhancing substance, but it remains important for member schools to engage student-athletes regarding substance use prevention and provide management and support when appropriate.”

These new policies are the latest in a wave of changes the NCAA has made since the 2020-21 academic and athletic seasons.

Photo by LOGAN WEAVER on Unsplash

