NeonMind Appoints Dr. Dinesh Bhayana As Site Medical Director Of Its First Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) has appointed Dr. Dinesh Bhayana, MD, CCFP, as the site medical director of its inaugural specialty clinic for interventional psychiatry, located in Mississauga, Ontario.

Bhayana is the chief medical officer of the center for compassionate care, which offers specialized psychological services including integrative ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy. He also served as a board member for the multidisciplinary association for psychedelic studies Canada and an emergency and addiction physician in several communities within the Greater Toronto Area.

NeonMind and Bhayana will work closely with medical leaders in the former clinic's advisory board to set up its inaugural specialty mental health clinic while leveraging their clinical experience to meet regulatory licensing requirements and initiate treatment services this year.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Bhayana as Site Medical Director of our first specialty clinic. Dr. Bhayana's extensive training and clinical expertise is particularly well suited for delivering innovative, safe and effective mental health treatments to patients suffering from mood and anxiety disorders," stated Robert Tessarolo, president & CEO of NeonMind.

Bhayana said he was honored to be appointed as site medical director of NeonMind's inaugural specialty clinic. "Despite the strengths of our Canadian healthcare system, major gaps still remain in access to evidence-based treatments. NeonMind's team has a strong track record of deploying new medical treatments and a detailed understanding of working in partnership with the healthcare system to address local community needs. I look forward to working with them to ensure access to high quality care that is safe and effective."

