QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 95.80
39314.97
+ 0.24%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Generation Hemp And Gas Monkey Garage To Launch Sustainable Hemp Hurd Product To Absorb Spills

byVuk Zdinjak
February 22, 2022 11:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Generation Hemp And Gas Monkey Garage To Launch Sustainable Hemp Hurd Product To Absorb Spills

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB:GENH) has entered into a licensing agreement with Gas Monkey Garage wherein it will manufacture a US-grown hemp hurd spill absorbent and market it under the Gas Monkey brand to consumers, retailers and distributors as an environmentally sustainable, ultra-absorbent spill clean-up material.

There are several types of spill absorbents with varying characteristics. The challenge is in choosing effective and absorbent products that pose no threat to human health or the environment. For example, a widely used spill absorbent material is bentonite clay, a material with warnings that it contains unsafe levels of lead and is associated with a number of health complaints in humans.

Generation Hemp, Inc. tested its milled hemp hurd against currently used absorbents and found it to be as effective or more effective in absorbency and containment of spills.

Of equal significance as to the effectiveness of hemp hurd is hemp's environmental sustainability. Although spill cleanup will continue to require responsible disposal methods, hemp absorbent is not an added potential pollutant in the case of potential leaching, nor does it pose a health threat.

"Hemp grows in the field within 90-120 days depending on weather conditions. It is free of chemicals and other potentially harmful substances. It benefits soil and is considered to be carbon negative," Gary C. Evans, chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc. said. "Add its incredible absorbency and containment performance and we see yet another hemp miracle product. We are extremely excited to partner with Gas Monkey in this new, long-term licensing agreement recently executed. We don't think we could have found a better fit."

Generation Hemp, Inc. and Gas Monkey's Richard Rawlings are working together on the branding and packaging of the hemp hurd spill product with plans to launch soon.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency & Hemp: Generation Hemp's Deal To Build Renewable Energy Plants Enters New Phase

Cryptocurrency & Hemp: Generation Hemp's Deal To Build Renewable Energy Plants Enters New Phase

Hemp company Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH) announced significant developments in the previously announced collaboration with a leading player in the Bitcoin hardware resale business, Crypt Solutions, Inc., which is doing business as Cryptech Solutions. read more
Green Bitcoin Mining: Generation Hemp Teams Up With Cryptocurrency Co. To Build Renewable Energy Plants

Green Bitcoin Mining: Generation Hemp Teams Up With Cryptocurrency Co. To Build Renewable Energy Plants

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH) announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with cryptocurrency company, Crypt Solutions to build "Green Energy" plants and Bitcoin mining complexes that will utilize hemp feedstock as a fuel source to power mining equipment. read more