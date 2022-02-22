Generation Hemp And Gas Monkey Garage To Launch Sustainable Hemp Hurd Product To Absorb Spills

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB:GENH) has entered into a licensing agreement with Gas Monkey Garage wherein it will manufacture a US-grown hemp hurd spill absorbent and market it under the Gas Monkey brand to consumers, retailers and distributors as an environmentally sustainable, ultra-absorbent spill clean-up material.

There are several types of spill absorbents with varying characteristics. The challenge is in choosing effective and absorbent products that pose no threat to human health or the environment. For example, a widely used spill absorbent material is bentonite clay, a material with warnings that it contains unsafe levels of lead and is associated with a number of health complaints in humans.

Generation Hemp, Inc. tested its milled hemp hurd against currently used absorbents and found it to be as effective or more effective in absorbency and containment of spills.

Of equal significance as to the effectiveness of hemp hurd is hemp's environmental sustainability. Although spill cleanup will continue to require responsible disposal methods, hemp absorbent is not an added potential pollutant in the case of potential leaching, nor does it pose a health threat.

"Hemp grows in the field within 90-120 days depending on weather conditions. It is free of chemicals and other potentially harmful substances. It benefits soil and is considered to be carbon negative," Gary C. Evans, chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc. said. "Add its incredible absorbency and containment performance and we see yet another hemp miracle product. We are extremely excited to partner with Gas Monkey in this new, long-term licensing agreement recently executed. We don't think we could have found a better fit."

Generation Hemp, Inc. and Gas Monkey's Richard Rawlings are working together on the branding and packaging of the hemp hurd spill product with plans to launch soon.