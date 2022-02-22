Trulieve Inks Exclusive Partnership Deal With Wiz Khalifa's Marijuana Brand, Khalifa Kush

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) will partner with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products in Florida and other northeast markets, beginning this summer.

"We're excited to partner with the undisputed leader in the Florida market," said Wiz Khalifa. "Trulieve's dedication to working with the community and creating an amazing customer experience perfectly lines up with our brand values, making them a great fit for our first expansion to the East Coast."

Valda Coryat, chief marketing officer of Trulieve, said, "Trulieve is committed to delivering a broad selection of the highest-quality cannabis brands to better serve our patient communities. Khalifa Kush is a respected brand known for top-tier genetics among cannabis connoisseurs. We look forward to becoming the exclusive home of the brand's premium products in Florida and eventually in other markets."

Trulieve marijuana products include edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. The company offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. . The brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

Photo: Courtesy of The Come Up Show from Canada – Wiz Khalifa , via Wikimedia Commons