A Tour Of The Delirious House Of Psychedelic Writer Hunter S. Thompson, Author Of 'Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas'

By Natalia Kesselman via El Planteo.

You probably already know the author and journalist Hunter S Thompson for writing the book that spawned the movie co-directed by Monty Python Terry Gilliam, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

In it, a journalist (clearly based on Thompson himself, interpreted by Johnny Depp) and his cronies embark on a delirious adventure full of drugs. Many people regard the movie as the best representation of multiple psychoactive experiences.

Owl Farm: Hunter S Thompson's House

The former assistant of the gonzo journalist, Chloe Sells, will publish on February 22, 2022, a book of photographs in which she tours and documents Thompson's house and possessions, reported Dazed & Confused. It will be called HOT DAMN! and published through Gost Books.

The book is more than visually amazing, it narrates personal anecdotes. Working closely with Thompson, the photographer got to know the author in-depth. The good things, and the bad things.

Sells told Dazed: “Hunter had a generous spirit and a kind heart. Although he was a narcissist, he had an interest in other people. I enjoyed the time more when it was just the two of us. He was always funny, crazy, and wild. I definitely had intimate moments, just sitting and listening to it.”

These moments include the one in which Thompson warned her (although she did not understand until later) that he was planning to kill himself. According to Sells, Thompson said he had already lived a long time and that he had already “dealt with his death”. She respects his decision.

After his death, Taschen Publishing planned to publish a book of Thompson's photographs and gave Sells permission to photograph Owl Farm (the journalist's home). However, those negatives remained archived until, a few years ago, Sells decided to take them out of the closet and start organizing them.

Soon, the book will see the light. Swirling psychedelic pattern decorations applied with Suminagashi (or floating ink, a Japanese paper marbling technique) truly channel the spirit of Hunter. S Thompson throughout the book.

Cover: John venzel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Edited in Canva by El Planteo