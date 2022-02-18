Elevate Holistics Brings Its Platform To Iowa To Make Medical Marijuana More Accessible

Elevate Holistics is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to Iowa.

"Medical marijuana has been legal in Iowa since 2014, but there have been many restrictions to its use, making it inaccessible to many who need it,"Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics stated. "Recent legal efforts to increase accessibility have brought the state light years forward, and we are thrilled to be expanding our platform to make this vital treatment option easily available to Iowa residents."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.